The latest Duval County player to keep the Hokies in the hunt as he narrows the scope of his recruitment is Atlanta Coast High wide receiver Pat Bryant. The three-star has a top six, and it includes Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech has worked hard to establish a recruiting footprint in Florida, and that's paid off the most in the Jacksonville area.

Florida State, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Penn State, and Syracuse are the other schools among his favorites. Bryant maintains that he's open to new interest: the majority of the programs he eliminated from the running are middle-tier ACC schools or those from Group of Five conferences, so the entry of a major power could see them become a player in his recruitment.

The 6-0, 160-pounder is unranked at his position or within the state of Florida. He has taken multiple visits to Blacksburg, and is part of a larger group that tends to regularly make its way up to Virginia Tech. That should help the Hokies stay in the mix for the long-term. Bryant is a friend of 2020 early enrollee Tyree Saunders (who played art nearby First Coast High).

Bryant enters his senior year on the heels of a 684-yard, 11-touchdown campaign receiving last season, and could be poised for a breakout year.