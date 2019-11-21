What has seemed inevitable - but indefinite in timeline - for months has come to fruition: 2020 offensive lineman Parker Clements has committed to VT.

We are currently running one of our best deals of the year for non-subscribers! Save big on a subscription to HokieHaven.com - and get a gift card for FREE Hokie gear. Click here for full details and instructions .

At 6-7, 271 pounds, Clements has the prototypical left tackle frame. However, there's plenty of room for it to fill out, which sees him earn a modest three-star rating and a ranking as the No. 18 senior in South Carolina.

Clements's Elgin (S.C.) Lugoff-Elgin squad finished this season with a 4-8 record and a first-round loss in the state playoffs. Clements becomes commitment No. 10 for VT in the 2020 class, and the first offensive lineman (pending a final decision from DE Derrell Bailey on the potential to move to that position).

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings with Clements in the fold.

• What does he bring on the field? Find out with a look at his junior highlight reel.

• Talk about the commitment and all things Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Clements's commitment.