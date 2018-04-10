It's been all-but official for some time now, and Ty Outlaw's sixth year has finally been approved by the NCAA .

The 6-6, 220-pound power forward sat out the 2017-18 season after suffering a knee injury during preparations this Fall. He had previously missed the 2015-16 season with a heart ailment. After transferring from Lee College, he has had just one active season for the Hokies.

That was quite the season, though: while it took him awhile (and an injury to a teammate, Chris Clarke, who suffered an ACL tear) to break into the lineup, Outlaw became one of the Hokies' key players during the 2016-17 run to the NCAA Tournament. He started 14 of VT's final 16 games, after averaging about 11 minutes per contest prior to that. His three-point shooting acumen was a game-changer for Buzz Williams's squad, with his 48.7% from downtown helping lead the team to a No. 8 finish nationally in three-point percentage.

With Outlaw's return to the squad, Virginia Tech has a plug-and-play replacement for the two graduating players, fellow wing/forwards Devin Wilson and Justin Bibbs, who both played primarily at the four but, like Outlaw, can fit anywhere along the arc. With the 6-10 Khadim Sy coming off a sophomore-year redshirt and 6-7 wing Landers Nolley arriving as a freshman, the frontcourt for Virginia Tech will reload alongside returning center Kerry Blackshear Jr., rather than having to rebuild.

Even without Outlaw, Virginia Tech made the NCAA Tournament for the second season in a row this year, the first time since the 1985-86 season. Should they return next year, it will be the first-ever time the program has made three tournament appearances in a row.