One of the most coveted prospects from the Class of 2019 in Virginia made his college call on Thursday. Gathered in front of teammates, coaches, friends, family and media at a press conference in Chesapeake, Oscar Smith four-star propsect Cam'Ron Kelly announced his intentions to play College Football for the Virginia Tech Hokies.

"I'm gonna spend my next 3-4 years at the crib in Blacksburg," Kelly said during his press confernce.

Kelly, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound versatile defensive back, had originally trimmed his list of 40-plus offers down to a Top 8 that consisted of Auburn, Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Virginia and Washington State. The Hokies were not among those finalists, but his Oscar Smith teammate - linebacker Keshon Artis - signed with them in the most recent recruiting cycle.

In 2017, Kelly turned in an impressive junior camapign as he earned the rare distinction of being named First Team All-State on both sides of the football. While playing quarterback, running back and receiver, he accounted for 1661 yards from scrimmage and scored 13 touchdowns in leading the Tigers to a regional title and third consecutive trip to the Class 6 State Championship game. Defensively, he recorded 30 tackles, five stops for loss, 10 pass breakups, forced a pair of fumbles and notched a pick-six to go with four interceptions.

While Oscar Smith was denied the program's third state title, Kelly still managed to shine in the title game with a 71-yard touchdown run, 52-yard scoring reception and an interception on defense in the 28-21 loss to Westfield. Of his 12 career interceptions on defense, nine have been in the playoffs over the past two years.

The spring was a busy one for Kelly, who took in visits to the likes of Oklahoma, Penn State, UVA and Washington State. In the weekend leading up to his announcement, he took an unofficial to Clemson, which had many linking him to the Tigers.

Not only was he taking trips though, but Kelly excelled on the baseball diamond, helping Oscar Smith enjoy one of its best seasons in recent memory on his way to Second Team All-Region honors as an outfielder that batted .310 with a .400 on-base percentage.

Virginia Tech has had a long, successful history of producing defensive backs on to the next level. In fact, since 1994, the Hokies have seen 27 defensive backs get drafted in the NFL.

Kelly can officially sign in the early period in December or wait until next February.

*** Stay tuned for more on Cam Kelly's commitment... ***