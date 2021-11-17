Oscar Shadley named to Manelly Award semifinalists

LAKE BLUFF, Ill. – Virginia Tech junior long snapper Oscar Shadley was among the 10 semifinalists for the 2021 Patrick Manelly Award announced on Monday. Shadley and Pitt’s Cal Adomitis are the two ACC representatives among the semifinalists.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The award is named for NFL long snapper Patrick Manelly who enjoyed a 16-year professional career with the Chicago Bears, and benefits Bernie’s Book Bank, a non-profit that serves the Chicago area by supplying books to underprivileged communities. Manelly helped found the award in 2019 to honor the game’s unsung special teams heroes, the long snappers.

Shadley (6-0, 265) has played in 45 games since his arrival on campus in 2018. The junior has snapped for the Tech in all 10 games in 2021. The former U.S. Army All-American was ranked as the top long snapper in the nation out of high school by Rubio Long Snapping.

The 10 semifinalists will be cut down to three finalists who will be announced on Nov. 29. The third winner of the Patrick Manelly Award will be announced at a dinner in Lake Bluff, Illinois on December 11.