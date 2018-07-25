Virginia Tech punter Oscar Bradburn is on the shortlist for the nation's best punter heading into the 2018 season. From University release:

BLACKSBURG –Virginia Tech sophomore punter Oscar Bradburn has been named to the Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch List, the award’s committee announced Wednesday.

Playing in his first season of American rules football, Bradburn, a native of Sydney, Australia, helped the Hokies become one of the top punt coverage teams in the nation last season. Tech allowed its opponents to rack up only 47 punt return yards, a total that ranked seventh in the Power Five. The Hokies topped the nation with 335 total opponent return yards in 2017. Bradburn tied for fifth in the ACC as a freshman with 20 punts inside the 20-yard line.

The Augusta Sports Council created the Ray Guy Award in 2000 to honor Thomson, Georgia native and College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Ray Guy. Among the statistics used to identify the winner is net punting average, number of times punt is downed or kicked out of bounds inside the opponents 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punts not returned with particular emphasis placed on net punting average. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team's success.

