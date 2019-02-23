BLACKSBURG – Quarterback Braxton Burmeister plans to enroll at Virginia Tech and intends to transfer from Oregon. The La Jolla, California native played in 11 games (five starts) the past two seasons at the University of Oregon, completing 49 of 87 passes (56.3 pct.) for 373 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He also owns 71 career rushing attempts for 131 yards with three TDs.

In 2017, he became the first true freshman to start a game at quarterback for the Ducks since 1983, opening five contests for Oregon. He completed 44 passes for 77 yards for 330 yards with two TDs and ran for 102 yards with three scores. He made his starting debut vs. Washington State on Oct. 7, 2017, throwing his first collegiate TD pass in that contest. He registered a pair of rushing TDs at UCLA on Oct. 21, 2017 and led the Ducks to 41-20 win vs. Utah on Oct. 28, 2017 in a contest that featured a five-yard TD pass.

A four-star and top 200 prospect in the class by Rivals, Burmeister earned first-team Parade All-America honors following his senior prep season at La Jolla Country Day. He set CIF San Diego Section career records in total yards (14,972), passing yards (11,512), passing touchdowns (127) and pass completions (853) in four varsity seasons. As a senior in 2016 he threw for 4,461 yards and 53 touchdowns with just eight interceptions, while also rushing for 1,470 yards and 27 touchdowns. In total, he racked up 5,937 yards of total offense (371.1 ypg), while accounting for 80 total touchdowns, leading La Jolla Country Day to a CIF Division 5-A runner-up finish.

As a prep junior in 2016, he threw for 2,771 yards and 31 touchdowns with just seven interceptions while rushing for 868 yards and 20 touchdowns. He threw for 3,112 yards and 30 touchdowns while picking up 553 yards on the ground and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2015. As a freshman in 2014, he threw for 1,168 yards and 13 touchdowns while picking up 568 yards on the ground and rushing for eight touchdowns.