It still behooves Virginia Tech fans to keep an eye on some games. The relative power of the ACC and the strength of the Hokies' schedule will be important. But the scope is immediately diminished.

With Virginia Tech quickly bowing out of the national landscape, we'll have at least a few weeks where the big picture... isn't that big.

Virginia Tech 17, Old Dominion 20



This was bad! Really bad! It means VT will have to wait until at least the first rankings of October(!) to have a realistic shot at cracking the top 25 - and even that will require running the table until the Pitt game. The Hokies dominated on a play-to-play basis, but the big mistakes doomed them in the 757.

This week: Virginia Tech v. Boston College

8 p.m. Saturday • Lane Stadium • ACC Network

As bad as the Hokies feel right now, Boston College can't be in a much better headspace. losing at home to Rutgers is not ideal. Both teams will be hungry to get on the right side of the ledger; the Hokies will have home-field advantage. A big win here could wash the taste (if not the longer-term effects) of the season-opening loss out of Hokie mouths.