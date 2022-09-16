News More News
Opponent watch and rooting guide 2022: Week three

The Hokies bounced back last weekend, but how did the out-of-town scoreboard go? And who should VT root for this week?

The Hokies

Virginia Tech 27, Boston College 10

This game was quite a bit more dominant than the final score looks. Half of Boston College's yardage came on one drive, and there was never a realistic threat that the Eagles would draw level, much less take a lead. That said, there were cracks in the Hokies' offense (particularly in run-blocking, which was apparent once Keshawn King went down due to injury), and the Orange and Maroon got some coaching points without being threatened in defeat.

This week: Virginia Tech v. Wofford

11 a.m. Saturday • Lane Stadium • ACC Network

Wofford is not just an FCS opponent, but appears to be one of the very worst FCS teams in the entire country. The Terriers have lost to Chattanooga and Elon without notching a point yet, and if the Hokies let them score, it'll be a disappointment.

Last week's action

Listed in approximate order from best-to-worst for he Hokies

{{ article.author_name }}