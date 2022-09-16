The Hokies bounced back last weekend, but how did the out-of-town scoreboard go? And who should VT root for this week?

Virginia Tech 27, Boston College 10



This game was quite a bit more dominant than the final score looks. Half of Boston College's yardage came on one drive, and there was never a realistic threat that the Eagles would draw level, much less take a lead. That said, there were cracks in the Hokies' offense (particularly in run-blocking, which was apparent once Keshawn King went down due to injury), and the Orange and Maroon got some coaching points without being threatened in defeat.

This week: Virginia Tech v. Wofford

11 a.m. Saturday • Lane Stadium • ACC Network

Wofford is not just an FCS opponent, but appears to be one of the very worst FCS teams in the entire country. The Terriers have lost to Chattanooga and Elon without notching a point yet, and if the Hokies let them score, it'll be a disappointment.