But the out-of-town scoreboard can still be important to the Hokies' finish in the Coastal, to say nothing of reputation (and impact on recruiting). Let's take a look.

A first ACC loss joins a pair of defeats outside the league, and the Hokies may be a game or two away from no stakes larger than bowl eligibility.

Virginia Tech 10, North Carolina 41



By now, it's almost becoming unsettlingly familiar: the Hokies start out OK on offense, and strong on defense. Then, as the run game can't get anything going, any tiny issue in the passing game gives momentum to the opponent. From there, the defense begins to run out of steam, and VT can't hang.

A 7-3 deficit in the first quarter turned into a 21-10 gap moments before halftime... but the Hokies left UNC enough time to kick a gut-punch field goal to end the half, and the second half had the white towel waving from snap one.

This week: Virginia Tech v. Pittsburgh

3:30 Saturday • Pittsburgh • ACC Network

The Panthers look like a new version of the same old self under Pat Narduzzi: a run defense that racks up tackles for loss (though this year's edition also allows some to pop through for decent gains), and a pass defense that's... unbecoming Narduzzi's reputation from when he arrived in the Steel City in the first place. Meanwhile, the now-typical "a very good quarterback that Narduzzi doesn't trust enough, even though the run game is not that good" is back after Kenny Pickett finally encouraged him to open it up last year... but USC transfer Kedon Slovis is probably the level of talent that should see the run game emphasized... and that run game is as good as it's been in a few years.

Add it all up and take the show on the road, and it's a tough - if borderline crucial to Coastal hopes - task for a Hokies team still trying to find itself.