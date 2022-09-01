Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
The season began a week ago, but it really gets going tonight. Hope springs eternal, and the Hokies have everything to play for.
They also have plenty to root for (or in most cases, against). These are those stories.
The Hokies
Virginia Tech @ Old Dominion 7 p.m. Friday • Norfolk, Va. • ESPNU
It begins. The Monarchs will always have 2018, but it's the Hokies' directive to ensure that's all they have, and it stays that way. The Brent Pry era must start with a victory, and given ODU's preseason turmoil (changing offensive coordinators during camp!), that's for competitive reasons projecting the rest of the year, not just perception.
Last week's action
