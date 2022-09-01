News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-01 09:41:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Opponent watch and rooting guide 2022: Week one

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The season began a week ago, but it really gets going tonight. Hope springs eternal, and the Hokies have everything to play for.

They also have plenty to root for (or in most cases, against). These are those stories.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The Hokies

Virginia Tech @ Old Dominion
7 p.m. Friday • Norfolk, Va. • ESPNU

It begins. The Monarchs will always have 2018, but it's the Hokies' directive to ensure that's all they have, and it stays that way. The Brent Pry era must start with a victory, and given ODU's preseason turmoil (changing offensive coordinators during camp!), that's for competitive reasons projecting the rest of the year, not just perception.

Last week's action

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}