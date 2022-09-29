With two non-conference losses in-hand, Virginia Tech's path to any sort of glory this season rests in the conference race. Who can help in those efforts?

Virginia Tech 10, West Virginia 33



Despite an attack that couldn't move the ball on the ground, and was fighting inconsistency through the air, Virginia Tech kept this one close for quite some time with a solid defensive performance and strong field goal kicking from Will Ross.

However, a 16-10 deficit quickly snowballed with a defense that ran out of gas and an offense that donated six points to the opposition. The Hokies fell in the Black Diamond Rivalry for the second straight year.

This week: Virginia Tech v. North Carolina

Noon Saturday • Chapel Hill, N.C. • ACC Network

North Carolina is the opposite to Virginia Tech: a plenty-successful offense led by a great run game (even if that same OL can't protect the passer, another reversal from the Hokies) but a simply dreadful defense. If ever the VT offense is going to find its groove, this might be the opportunity. The question is whether the Hokies can do that while the defense maintains its form against a strong UNC offense.