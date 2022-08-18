 HokieHaven - Opponent first look: Wofford
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-18 07:44:16 -0500') }} football

Opponent first look: Wofford

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
After a couple games with different meaningful stakes to start the year, the Hokies have one that they should win comfortably: FCS Wofford.

The basics

VT v Wofford, 11 a.m. Saturday Sept. 17 ACC Network Extra

2021 record: 1-10 (0-8 SoCon)

Total offense: 5.65 yards/play
• Scoring offense: 20.5 PPF
• Pass efficiency: 118.93
• Rushing: 5.07 yards/play

Total defense: 6.47 yards/play
• Scoring defense: 34.55
• Pass efficiency defense: 157.04
• Rush defense: 5.34 yards/play

All-SoCon (italicized = departed): RB Irvin Mulligan (2nd), OL Zak Kurz (2nd), DE Micheal Mason (2nd, media only)

The big picture

{{ article.author_name }}