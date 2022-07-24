 HokieHaven - Opponent first look: Old Dominion
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-24 15:14:32 -0500') }} football

Opponent first look: Old Dominion

Tim Sullivan
Editor
@sullivti
The Hokies' 2022 season will begin on the road - and in a venue where they have some ignominious history.

The Hokies' only past trip to Norfolk resulted in an embarrassing loss - one that foretold the end of the Justin Fuente era. What are the Monarchs bringing to the table in 2022, and can the Hokies right a past wrong?

The basics

VT @ Old Dominion, 7 p.m. Friday Sept. 2 ESPNU

2021 record: 6-7 (5-3 Conference USA)

Total offense: 5.34 yards/play (No. 95 nationally)
• Scoring offense: 27.6 PPG (No. 73)
• Pass efficiency: 119.22 (No. 107)
• Rushing: 4.24 yards/play (No. 67)

Total defense: 5.33 yards/play (No. 43)
• Scoring defense: 27.8 (No. 79)
• Pass efficiency defense: 141.14 (No. 90)
• Rush defense: 3.55 yards/play (No. 25)

All-CUSA (italicized = departed): TE Zack Kuntz (1st), RB Blake Watson (HM), WR Ali Jennings (HM), OL Nick Saldiveri (HM), OL Isaac Weaver (HM), LB Ryan Henry (HM), LB Jordan Young (HM), DB Roger Cray (HM), DB Tre Hawkins (HM), DB R'Tarriun Johnson (HM), K Nick Rice (HM), KR Lamareon James (HM), PR Isaiah Paige (HM)

The big picture

