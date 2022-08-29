Opponent first look: North Carolina
North Carolina has made a ton of off-field noise in the Mack Brown era. But three years in, there's not a ton to show for it, despite starting a three-and-out QB in the past three seasons.
The basics
VT @ North Carolina, Saturday, October 1 • TBD
2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 ACC)
Total offense: 6.81 yards/play (No. 7 nationally)
• Scoring offense: 35.2 PPG (No. 19)
• Pass efficiency: 152.89 (No. 24)
• Rushing: 5.41 yards/play (No. 8)
Total defense: 6.11 yards/play (No. 105)
• Scoring defense: 32.1 (No. 105)
• Pass efficiency defense: 145.71 (No. 103)
• Rush defense: 4.64 yards/play (No. 101)
All-Big 12 (italicized = departed): WR Josh Downs (1st), RB Ty Chandler (2nd), DT Myles Murphy (2nd), LB Tomon Fox (3rd), LB Jeremiah Gemmel (3rd), S Cam'Ron Kelly (3rd), QB Sam Howell (HM), OL Joshua Ezeudu (HM), OL Marcus McKethan (HM), DT Ray Vohasek (HM), CB Tony Grimes (HM)
The big picture
