Boston College, Maryland, Memphis, Penn State, USC, and West Virginia are the other programs still in the mix for the four-star. Those that have already offered but are not seriously in the mix include a number of mid-major and high-academic FCS programs.

Onwuka has made more visits to hometown Maryland than any other program, but Virginia Tech has the opportunity to make up ground quickly. The Hokies only offered him during the February-long Dead Period, and his visit over the weekend was his first to Blacksburg. It's among the shortest trips on his favorites list, and a return to campus is already in the works.

The No. 13 player in Maryland and No. 21 weakside defensive end nationally in the rising senior class, Onwuka represents an important geographic priority for the Hokies in the DC suburbs, and they will continue to emphasize his recruitment. They may even get a boost with ace DMV recruiter Elijah Brooks now on staff - he had been one of Onwuka's points of contact in College Park.

Virginia Tech is still looking for its first Class of 2024 commitment, but Onwuka's recruitment is among many that shows the Orange and Maroon - for the first time in a few years - will be extremely competitive in landing four-star prospects from the recruiting footprint.