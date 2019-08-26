On the scene: Jalen Hampton's preseason scrimmage
NORTH BETHESDA, Md. - High school football season is almost upon us - it already started in some places - so HokieHaven.com hit the road this weekend to see three-star Virginia Tech running back commit Jalen Hampton in scrimmage action.
Hampton and his Georgetown Prep team hosted Arlington (Va.) Bishop O'Connell for a scrimmage before both teams begin their seasons this weekend. The format - seven-on-seven, special teams, full-contact - meant only limited reps of Hampton were available, but there was still plenty to see from the No. 24 senior in Maryland.
See the film and read an evaluation of his night here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news