News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-26 08:14:55 -0500') }} football Edit

On the scene: Jalen Hampton's preseason scrimmage

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. - High school football season is almost upon us - it already started in some places - so HokieHaven.com hit the road this weekend to see three-star Virginia Tech running back commit Jalen Hampton in scrimmage action.

N8tgtxscoe9k7m3unj7e
Jalen Hampton (23) is committed to play college football with the Virginia Tech Hokies. (Tim Sullivan - HokieHaven.com)

Hampton and his Georgetown Prep team hosted Arlington (Va.) Bishop O'Connell for a scrimmage before both teams begin their seasons this weekend. The format - seven-on-seven, special teams, full-contact - meant only limited reps of Hampton were available, but there was still plenty to see from the No. 24 senior in Maryland.

See the film and read an evaluation of his night here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}