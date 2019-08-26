NORTH BETHESDA, Md. - High school football season is almost upon us - it already started in some places - so HokieHaven.com hit the road this weekend to see three-star Virginia Tech running back commit Jalen Hampton in scrimmage action.

Hampton and his Georgetown Prep team hosted Arlington (Va.) Bishop O'Connell for a scrimmage before both teams begin their seasons this weekend. The format - seven-on-seven, special teams, full-contact - meant only limited reps of Hampton were available, but there was still plenty to see from the No. 24 senior in Maryland.



See the film and read an evaluation of his night here.