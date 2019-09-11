News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-11 10:20:00 -0500') }} football Edit

On the scene: Jalen Hampton and Georgetown Prep fall to Loyola

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

TOWSON, Md. - Virginia Tech is getting a very solid running back in three-star Jalen Hampton of Bethesda (Md.) Georgetown Prep.

The Little Hoyas took on Towson (Md.) Loyola-Blakefield last weekend, and HokieHaven was there to take in the action.

Georgetown Prep was strong in the early stages of the game, but an inability to run-block up front took Hampton out of the gameplan, at which point the passing game turned into a nightmare, with several interceptions giving Loyola Blakefield a chance to build a lead, and ultimately take home a 37-27 win.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Film

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}