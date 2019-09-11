TOWSON, Md. - Virginia Tech is getting a very solid running back in three-star Jalen Hampton of Bethesda (Md.) Georgetown Prep. The Little Hoyas took on Towson (Md.) Loyola-Blakefield last weekend, and HokieHaven was there to take in the action.

Georgetown Prep was strong in the early stages of the game, but an inability to run-block up front took Hampton out of the gameplan, at which point the passing game turned into a nightmare, with several interceptions giving Loyola Blakefield a chance to build a lead, and ultimately take home a 37-27 win.