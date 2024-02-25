Nicole Perroni ended up being the X-factor for the Cardinals in the first period, as she scored three goals in four minutes to send Louisville into the break with a 4-2 lead over the Hokies.

Mia Pozzi kicked off the match with a goal for Tech, and then Kylea Dobson answered immediately for the Cardinals, tying it up. Olivia Vergano then answered Dobson’s score right after to give Tech a 2-1 lead. There was a goal on three possessions in a row.

A 5-0 run in the third quarter and another big game from Olivia Vergano propelled the Hokies to a 14-10 win over Louisville on Saturday night to improve to 4-1 on the season and notch a win in their first game of ACC play.

The Hokies answered with a bang in the second quarter. Claire Schotta kicked off the period with a goal, getting it back to a 4-3 deficit.

Jocelyn Torres also kept the Hokies alive and well, with seven saves in the first half. Tech would’ve been in a much worse spot without her great defensive plays. Torres has been massive for the Hokies this season in her sophomore year, with a save percentage of .469, ranking No. 29 nationally.

Vergano then scored two goals in a row and already had a hat trick in the first half. Vergano’s third goal of the game was her 100th career goal.

Perroni ended up scoring her fourth goal of the game for the Cardinals, and tied it back up at five a piece. Perroni’s goal was with 6:59 remaining in the second quarter, and neither team scored again in the second, as the score was still 5-5 at halftime.

The Hokies blew the game open in the third quarter. They went on a dominating 5-0 run, with goals from Paige Tyson, Kayla Downey, Claire Schotta, Vergano and Maura O’Malley.

Louisville was able to stop the bleeding with a goal from Kokoro Nakazawa. Downey then answered right back with a transition goal off an assist from Ella Rishko.

The Cardinals scored one more time right before the buzzer in the third, making it an 11-7 Tech lead going into the final period.

Vergano started the fourth quarter by scoring her fifth goal of the game.

However, Louisville made a run at the end, as they scored three goals in the fourth to make it an interesting ending.

With the Hokies in a tough spot, they were able to fight back, with Claire Schotta scoring her third goal of the game with two minutes to play, as the Hokies won the game, 14-10.

Tech does get a week off, but they have to go on the road again next week to face off against the current No. 1 in the country, Boston College in Newton, Massachusetts next Sunday at 11 a.m. EST.