HokieHaven - Ole Miss, Virginia Tech prioritizing 2023 standout Isaiah West

Isaiah West debuted as the No. 27 ranked player in the 2023 Rivals150. This currently makes him the No. 3 overall shooting guard in his class. The 6-foot-3 guard has led his Goodpasture Christian team to an 11-1 record while averaging 16.1 points and 6 rebounds per game. This has led to a handful of regional schools taking notice and extending offers. “I currently have offers from Ole Miss, Nebraska, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Kennesaw State, Middle Tennessee State and Georgia Tech. But I would say Virginia Tech and Ole Miss are coming at me the hardest right now.”

West went more in depth about what was sticking out to him about the schools on him hardest… Virginia Tech: “They’re really keyed in on building a family relationship between their staff and players.” Ole Miss: “I like how their coach likes to push his guys to the max and get the best out of them.” With his quick start, there have also been a number of schools who have reached out, with their interest piqued for further evaluation. “I’ve also heard from Western Kentucky, Memphis, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Virginia, Auburn, Stanford and Princeton, but none of them have offered yet.” West continued, “As of right now they’re all getting to know me better and trying to get me on campus ASAP.”