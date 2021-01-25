HokieHaven - Ole Miss, Virginia Tech prioritizing 2023 standout Isaiah West

Ole Miss, Virginia Tech prioritizing 2023 standout Isaiah West
Isaiah West debuted as the No. 27 ranked player in the 2023 Rivals150. This currently makes him the No. 3 overall shooting guard in his class.
The 6-foot-3 guard has led his Goodpasture Christian team to an 11-1 record while averaging 16.1 points and 6 rebounds per game. This has led to a handful of regional schools taking notice and extending offers.
“I currently have offers from Ole Miss, Nebraska, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Kennesaw State, Middle Tennessee State and Georgia Tech. But I would say Virginia Tech and Ole Miss are coming at me the hardest right now.”
*****
2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2023 Rankings: Top 30
*****
West went more in depth about what was sticking out to him about the schools on him hardest…
Virginia Tech: “They’re really keyed in on building a family relationship between their staff and players.”
Ole Miss: “I like how their coach likes to push his guys to the max and get the best out of them.”
With his quick start, there have also been a number of schools who have reached out, with their interest piqued for further evaluation.
“I’ve also heard from Western Kentucky, Memphis, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Virginia, Auburn, Stanford and Princeton, but none of them have offered yet.” West continued, “As of right now they’re all getting to know me better and trying to get me on campus ASAP.”
While he was able to play in a couple of travel ball tournaments later in the summer, he spent the majority of his time working out in an old school way.
“This summer I worked out with a couple trainers but had nothing more than an outside court most of the time. I improved a lot on my jump shot and playing with the ball in my hands more.”
Despite his age, West looks to be a leader on the floor and do the winning things a basketball team needs from their star player.
“I would say I am a really good defender and I am good at getting to my spots on offense and finishing through contact. I bring the intensity to the floor; I am very talkative.”
To further his point, West suggests he’s heard he plays like a couple notable names.
“People have said I am some parts Russell Westbrook and some parts C.J. McCollum.”