Official: Mike Jones is the Hokies' new Associate Head Coach

As reported by HokieHaven earlier today, the news is now official: former Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha head coach Mike Jones is the newest member of Mike Young's VT staff.

BLACKSBURG — Mike Jones, the head coach at DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland since 2002-03 and a 22-time USA Basketball coach, has been named associate head coach of the Virginia Tech men's basketball team, head coach Mike Young announced Monday.

"Virginia Tech is first and foremost getting a great person who not only fits our program, but embodies what our University is about," Young said. "Mike Jones is a tremendous basketball coach, who brings a wealth of success from DeMatha and USA Basketball. I have had the privilege of watching Mike over the years and have continually been impressed with his ability to teach the game of basketball and mentor players. We are excited to add him to our family and look forward to continuing on what we have built over the past two seasons."

Jones arrives in Blacksburg after a 19-year stint at national prep powerhouse DeMatha, where he won a national title in 2006. He owns an impressive all-time record of 511-119 (.811 winning percentage) as the head coach of the Stags.

While at the helm, Jones has won nine Washington Catholic Athletic Conference regular season titles, eight WCAC Tournament crowns and four Maryland Private School Tournament championships. Additionally, since he started as a head coach at DeMatha, Jones has coached six athletes who went on to play in the NBA.

"I am extremely excited to be joining Coach Young, his staff and Hokie Nation," Jones expressed. "This is a tremendous opportunity to learn from a great coach in Coach Young and to provide our student-athletes with a passionate coach who is fired up about joining the Virginia Tech community and ready to continue the upward trajectory of our men's basketball program.

"I'm very honored to have received such a warm welcome through texts, calls and social media from many who don't even know me. I can already tell this place is special."

In addition to his experience of developing players at the prep level, Jones brings extensive ties to USA Basketball – most recently as the 2021 USA Men's U16 National Team head coach.

After serving in three coaching roles with USA Basketball alone in 2019, Jones was named a co-recipient of the 2019 USA Basketball Developmental Coach of the Year award. He led the 2019 USA Basketball Men's U16 National Team to a gold medal at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Brazil, was a lead coach at the 2019 USA Men's Junior National Team July minicamp and was a court coach at the 2019 USA Men's Junior National Team October minicamp.

Additionally, Jones has served as head coach of the USA Nike Hoop Summit Team three times, in 2013, 2014 and 2018, and he served as the USA's Hoop Summit assistant coach in 2012 and 2017.

He got his start with USA Basketball as an assistant coach for the 2004 Youth Development Festival East Team. He won three gold medals with USA Basketball men's junior national teams, including the 2011 U16 team and 2012 and 2016 U17 teams. Prior to 2019, he was a coach at the annual USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team October minicamp eight times (2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018).

"This has been a real emotional few days for myself and my family," Jones said about leaving DeMatha. "It's not easy saying goodbye to a place that is a big part of who I am. The players, the coaches and the program mean so much to me. This was one of the most difficult decisions I've had to make in my life."

A standout player at Old Dominion University from 1991-92 through 1994-95, Jones was a member of the All-Colonial Athletic Association second team and earned CAA All-Tournament team honors in his senior season, in which he averaged 16.5 ppg. Jones led the Monarchs to NCAA Tournament appearances in 1992 and 1995, and he capped his ODU career with 1,166 points.

He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Human Services and Counseling from Old Dominion in 1995.

Following his career at ODU, Jones played professionally in the CBA and International Basketball Association, where he was all-league first team in 1997. He also played professionally in Portugal, Hong Kong, Finland and the Dominican Republic.

Jones has a wife, Stayce, daughter, Maya, and stepson, Jacques.