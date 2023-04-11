Byers, who is familiar with the New River Valley from his coaching days at Radford, enters his 18th season as an assistant coach in 2023-24. He comes to Blacksburg after assistant coach stints at Penn State (2023), VCU (2017-23), Rice (2014-17), Radford (2011-14), Saint Francis (Pa.) (2010-11), Randolph-Macon (2007-10) and Lebanon Valley (2006-07).

“J.D. brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to us, in addition to a successful track record – everywhere he’s been, the program has improved,” Young pointed out. “A terrific player in his own right, J.D. will be able to connect with our guys to positively impact them on and off the court. I’m fired up to have J.D. on board with us.” As an assistant coach at VCU, Byers helped the Rams go 129-61 over the last six seasons with three NCAA Tournament appearances, four national postseason berths, a pair of Atlantic 10 regular-season titles and one A-10 tournament championship. He played an integral role in signing the Atlantic 10’s top recruiting class in three of the last four years and signing three of the program’s top six highest-ranked recruits in program history. Byers helped mentor a pair of NBA draft picks in Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland (2021 NBA draft pick) and Vince Williams Jr. (2022 NBA draft pick). Byers was named one of 50 Impactful Mid-Major Assistant Coaches by Silver Waves Media in 2020. Byers was also among a select group of assistants chosen to participate in the 2020 TopConnect Virtual Seminar.

“I am both humbled and thrilled to be a part of Coach Young’s staff here at Virginia Tech,” Byers said. “Coach Young is one of the best coaches in the country, and I can’t wait to work alongside him and our staff on a daily basis. Virginia Tech has always been a special university with a great basketball tradition. I can’t wait to get to work!” Byers previously helped engineer a stunning turnaround at Rice. The Owls improved by 18 wins in three seasons (2014-17) and that success culminated in a 23-12 campaign in 2016-17. It was Rice’s first 20-win season since 2003-04.

During his Rice tenure, Byers also aided the development of two-time first-team All-Conference USA guard Marcus Evans. Prior to joining the Owls, Byers spent three seasons helping turn around Radford. The Highlanders won just six games in Byers’ first season but greatly improved in each of his following seasons on staff, culminating with 22 wins and Radford’s first postseason win in its NCAA Division I era in 2013-14. Prior to serving at Radford, Byers spent the 2010-11 season as an assistant coach at Saint Francis (Pa.) following three seasons at Randolph-Macon College. The Yellow Jackets won 66 games during his time on the bench and advanced to the NCAA Division III Final Four in 2010. Upon his stellar collegiate career and 2005 graduation from Lebanon Valley College, Byers spent one season at Fairleigh Dickinson-Madison as a graduate assistant before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach for one year. The 2005 NABC All-American and CoSIDA Academic All-America of the Year honoree claimed the Jostens Trophy, given annually to the top Division III basketball student-athlete. Byers is one of five men's basketball players to have his jersey (No. 23) retired by Lebanon Valley.

Byers graduated Summa Cum Laude from Lebanon Valley in 2005 with a degree in accounting and business administration and earned his MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson in 2008. Byers and his wife Marci, the head volleyball coach at Virginia Tech, have two daughters, Kamryn and Skyyler.