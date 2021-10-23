Offers are piling up for 2023 4-star OL Jven Williams
Offensive lineman Jven Williams has seen his recruitment skyrocket over the last six weeks and it has really caught him by surprise. The Wyomissing, Pa. star is enjoying a fantastic junior season and college coaches from around the country have taken notice. With only a couple of visits under his belt so far, look for Williams to try to get at least one or two more in this fall before having a very active spring.
*****
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news