Over the Summer, Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes junior safety TJ Quinn made a trip up to Blacksburg for the BBQ Bash. He got a chance to see what Virginia Tech is all about, and - most importantly - received a scholarship offer from the Hokies, his first of the recruiting process.

What he didn't get a chance to see was a game in Lane Stadium, and he prioritized changing that at the first possible opportunity. That opportunity came this weekend, when he made the trip to campus for VT's 36-17 win over Wake Forest. It lived up to his expectations.