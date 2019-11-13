Offered 2021 DB TJ Quinn returns to Blacksburg
Over the Summer, Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes junior safety TJ Quinn made a trip up to Blacksburg for the BBQ Bash. He got a chance to see what Virginia Tech is all about, and - most importantly - received a scholarship offer from the Hokies, his first of the recruiting process.
What he didn't get a chance to see was a game in Lane Stadium, and he prioritized changing that at the first possible opportunity. That opportunity came this weekend, when he made the trip to campus for VT's 36-17 win over Wake Forest. It lived up to his expectations.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news