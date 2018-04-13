Hawkins's seven finalists are Boston College, Florida State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech. Maryland, Michigan, West Virginia, and Wisconsin are among those who had also offered.

. @Rivals 🌟🌟🌟🌟 DB Nyquee Hawkins will be committing to one of these 7 schools later today per his @instagram account. @BCEagleAction @BWIonRivals @RebelGrove @Hokie_Haven @RutgersRivals @SUonRivals @Warchant pic.twitter.com/EX4wMtvQ2A

The 6-0, 180-pound Hawkins is a four-star just outside the Rivals250, ranked the No. 8 players in the state of New Jersey and the No. 31 cornerback nationally. He has visited Blacksburg on a couple occasions, including for last year's Blacksburg BBQ recruiting event.

Virginia Tech has yet to pick up a true defensive back in the Class of 2019 (though three commitments are potential players at that position, though they are currently considered primarily offensive players at the receiver position). Should VT and Hawkins, he'd be the third four-star in the class, joining offensive linemen Bryan Hudson and Jesse Hanson.