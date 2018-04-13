Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech has its second commitment of the week. Orange (N.J.) four-star defensive back Nyquee Hawkins has picked the Hokies.

The 6-0, 180-pounder is the No. 8 rising senior in New Jersey and No. 31 overall defensive back in the nation. He becomes the sixth commitment in the class, joining two offensive linemen (his fellow four-stars, Jesse Hanson and Bryan Hudson) and three athletes who are likely receiver/DB combos.

His Orange High team finished 5-6 last season, but Hawkins could hardly be blamed, doing a little bit of everything for the Tornadoes.

With his commitment, Virginia Tech jumps six spots in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting rankings, taking over the No. 15 spot. With several top prospects on campus this weekend, he may not be the last to join up.

