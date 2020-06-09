News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-09 07:18:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Nyke Johnson a future weapon for VT

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

One of the earliest commitments in Virginia Tech's 2021 class was South Carolina athlete Nykelius Johnson.

The 6-0, 180-pounder athlete out of West Florence (S.C.) High could line up in a number of roles at the next level, whether it's a positionless "offensive weapon," a true slot receiver, or even a defensive back in the long-term. Rivals.com mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman compares him to another Palmetto State-based Hokies commit in that regard, while acknowledging that the high school running back's best fit could be as a slot receiver at Virginia Tech.

