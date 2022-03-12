Three-star wide receiver Krystian Williams hasn't been to Northwestern yet, and he's still getting to know the program.

But everything he's learned so far about the school's unique combination of high-level academics and athletics has made him "super-excited" about getting a scholarship offer from the Wildcats earlier this week.

"This one really means a lot," said Williams. "There are very few schools that have the level of education they do as well as being a Power 5 school."