Virginia Tech picked up its third commitment in just over a week tonight, when Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva defensive lineman Norell Pollard pledged.

The 6-2, 265-pound Pollard is a three-star ranked the No. 47 player at the strongside end position, but will potentially bulk up to be a defensive tackle in Blacksburg. He is a good friend of fellow Orlando-area prospect Malcolm Davidson, with whom he visited just over a week ago, and the two could end up playing their college ball together should the latter choose to be a Hokie.

Pollard's other suitors included Florida, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Tennessee, and West Virginia, among others. He is the ninth commitment in the 2019 class, and third purely defensive prospect (though athlete commitments could end up on that side of the ball. With his pledge, Virginia Tech rises to No. 29 nationally in the Rivals team rankings.

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings with Pollard in the fold.

• What will Pollard look like on the field? Find out with a look at his junior highlights.

