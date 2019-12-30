Virginia Tech's non-conference hoops schedule was one of extremes: some of the worst teams in the country joined solid opposition on the slate.

That makes it tough to determine exactly what we know about the overall performances of the Hokies. A good high school team would probably be able to beat Maryland-Eastern Shore by 55 points. The same good high school team would also get pasted by Dayton.

Let's look between the lines to see what we've learned about the Hokies.