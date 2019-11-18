He is the league's freshman of the week after strong outings against USC Upstate and Lehigh.

Nolley scored 23 points against Upstate and 27 against Lehigh to average 25.0 points over the two games. He also added 11 rebounds and seven assists. Most importantly, he led the Hokies to two key wins.

The Hokies will have to sweep their home non-conference slate to set themselves up for a strong chance at the NCAA Tournament, with Michigan State in Maui the only currently-scheduled top-tier opponent (and depending upon the result against the Spartans, VT could end up with another top-notch side in Hawaii).

The next opportunity to reel in one of those wins comes Wednesday, when VT welcomes Delaware State to Cassell Coliseum. Like many members of the Hokies' non-conference slate, the Hornets are one of the weaker teams nationally - if Nolley takes care of business, the conference honors could continue rolling in.