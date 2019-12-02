We are currently running one of our best deals of the year for non-subscribers! Save big on a subscription to HokieHaven.com - and get a gift card for FREE Hokie gear. Click here for full details and instructions .

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Wake Forest junior center Olivier Sarr has been named the ACC Player of the Week, while Virginia Tech guard Landers Nolley II earned ACC Freshman of the Week honors for the second time this season. ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Sarr averaged 17 points and 11.7 rebounds per game to earn all-tournament team honors at the Wooden Legacy. He tied a career high with 21 points against No. 14 Arizona in the final while grabbing 13 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. He also had a double-double with 14 points and a career-high 14 rebounds in the quarterfinals versus Charleston. For the tournament, he shot 16-of-27 (59.3%) from the floor and 19-of-24 (79.2%) from the line.

Nolley II made the Maui Jim Maui Invitational All-Tournament Team after averaging 19.7 ppg and 5.7 rpg in games against then-No. 3 Michigan State, Dayton and BYU. With Tech owning a one-point lead with a minute to go against Michigan State, he hit a clutch 3-pointer to extend Tech's lead to four to propel the Hokies to their first top-five non-conference win since 1964. He led the Hokies with a game-high 22 points in the win over MSU.