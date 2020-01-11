Saturday's game against NC State did not begin well for the Hokies, with an early 10-0 deficit and a timeout by head coach Mike Young.

“Of all the starts I had conjured up in mind in the lead-up, that was not it," Young said. "I thought we were moving pretty well, but I just saw a little hitch in our step and called timeout. It's not typical of me; I don’t like doing it."

The Hokies scored 13 straight, and only trailed briefly (for 33 seconds, down 19-18) for the remainder of the game en route to a 72-58 victory in Cassel Coliseum.

Redshirt freshmen Landers Nolley and Tyrece Radford scored 29 and 18 points, respectively, while the Hokies combined for 9/22 shooting from three-point land (40.9%) to handle a team battling for a middle-of-league position with them.

“My mentality tonight was basically keep going until someone stops you," Radford said. "I was just going to go until someone stopped me and I looked for my shot, but they did not stop me from going to the goal.”

Only two players reached double-digit points for the Wolfpack, with DJ Funderburk notching 18 and Pat Andree hitting the 10-point mark. The team was unable to keep pace with the Hokies' shooting, hitting only 6/30 three-point attempts. One of the block-happiest teams in the country managed to stuff VT only five times on 59 Virginia Tech shots, with wing Devon Daniels earning three and freshman Manny Bates a pair himself.

The win moves Virginia Tech to 12-4, 3-2 in the ACC, while NC State drops to 11-5, 2-3 in the conference. The Hokies rise into a tie for fourth in the conference, a position that should see them remain in the hunt for an NCAA Tournament bid deep into the year.