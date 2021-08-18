 HokieHaven - Noah Clowney has a final four
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-18 16:47:51 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Noah Clowney has a final four

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Perhaps it comes as no surprise with official visits set to three of the four programs, but Virginia Tech is in the finalists for a 2022 bigman.

Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman center Noah Clowney will consider the Hokies among a quartet of programs.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}