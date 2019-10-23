COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Looking the part of one of the top shooters in the 2022 class, Noah Batchelor’s stock has taken off in recent months. Seeing his recruitment begin this summer and making his second appearance at the US Olympic Training site just last week, the top-50 sophomore discussed it all along a few of the early college suitors that have come calling. “Of course, I am a shooter,” Batchelor said about his primary strength. “I try to work on my defense so I communicate with my players on the floor and make sure everyone knows what they’re doing and try to hype up my teammates.” Clemson, Florida, George Washington, Maryland and Virginia Tech have each offered Batchelor, while Virginia has begun to express interest in him, he told Rivals.com.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Maryland: “They tell me that they really like how I play and everything like that. They just tell me that I need to keep grinding and it is still a little bit too early.” Virginia: “They tell me that I am great and that they want me and also that I am the only 2022 that they are recruiting right now, so that really means a lot.” Virginia Tech: “I don’t really know much about them yet but I have been watching them a lot. It is a great basketball school and it is in the ACC. That is the conference that I want to play in because I want to be at the highest level and playing against the best competition.”

WHAT'S NEXT?