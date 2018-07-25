The media's preseason All-ACC team has landed, and no Hokies made the list. VT will have to overachieve to an extent to meet its season goals.

Is it really a surprise, though? VT lost several of its top players (many of them with remaining eligibility) this offseason. Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds were first-round picks, while Adonis Alexander and Mook Reynolds were dismissed following spring practice - and there were several others who departed in between (including three more in the Draft).

The Hokies' top expected players are likely:

• Defensive tackle Ricky Walker (Clemson duo Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence were both All-Americans at the position last season)

• Offensive lineman Yosuah Nijman (missed half of last season, reducing his buzz)

• Wide receiver Season Savoy (just a sophomore, and at a position with a lot of talent in the ACC - though he may be one to step up and make a year-end team).

• Defensive end Trevon Hill (again, at a loaded position in the ACC, with both Clemson starters making the list)

• Linebacker Dylan Rivers (perhaps a leap of faith here, given that he received minimal playing time last year)

• Safety Reggie Floyd (wasn't "the man" last year playing alongside Terrell Edmunds)

• Quarterback Josh Jackson (a very solid player, but needs to take his game to the next level to earn that type of honor)

Honestly, while Virginia Tech will have some others step up, it doesn't come as much of a surprise that in the preseason, at least, they don't have anyone on a single first-team. Even special teams, where VT is always strong, will be trotting out a new group of specialists.

Is it damaging to Virginia Tech's prospects this year that they don't have anyone on the list? They'll have to be more than the sum of their parts to finish No. 2 in the Coastal Division - though only Miami (3), Duke (2), North Carolina and Georgia Tech (1) have any players on the list from the division. This is a list dominated, and justifiably so, by a Clemson team that has played in the last three College Football Playoffs and earned eight selections.

A Hokie team that has a lot of second-team type performers (and again, seems at least as likely as any ACC team to place more on a season-end list than a preseason one) could quite easily compete for the division nonetheless. Taking down a tough cross-division opponent in Florida State to open the year would get things started on the right foot. The recognition of individual talent is not damning.