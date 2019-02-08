Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

BLACKSBURG – The National Football League announced Thursday that T Yosuah Nijman has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis from February 26 to March 4.

Nijman started 10 games at right tackle for Tech in 2018. He played in 45 career games (32 starts) for the Hokies, working at both the left and right tackle positions. The Maplewood, N.J. native attended Fork Union Military Academy prior to enrolling at Virginia Tech 2014. He graduated in December 2018 with a degree in consumer studies.

The onfield workout schedule at Lucas Oil Stadium is broken up among four days. NFL Network will provide exclusive coverage throughout the NFL Combine.

Friday, March 1 OL, PK, ST, RB

Saturday, March 2 QB, WR, TE

Sunday, March 3 LB, DL

Monday, March 4 DB