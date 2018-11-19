Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

From university release:

Virginia Tech guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week, for the week ending Nov. 18, 2018. This is the first time Alexander-Walker has been honored by the ACC.

The sophomore from Toronto, Canada was named Most Valuable Player of the Charleston Classic after scoring 20-or-more points in all three games and leading Virginia Tech to the tournament championship. In Thursday's win over Ball State, Alexander-Walker led the Hokies with 21 points and pulled down six rebounds. In Friday's semifinal win over Northeastern, Alexander-Walker led the Hokies with 20 points and a career-high seven assists.

In Sunday's 89-83 championship game win over No. 23 Purdue, Alexander-Walker once again paced the Hokies in scoring with a season-high 25 points and also had seven rebounds. He averaged 22.0 ppg in the three Classic games, leading Virginia Tech to its first tournament title since the 2008 Holiday Festival.

The Hokies return to action on Saturday afternoon, as they host St. Francis of Pennsylvania. The game will tip-off at 1 p.m. at the Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum.