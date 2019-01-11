Nickeil Alexander-Walker featured on Wooden Award midseason top 25
The Wooden Award is given annually to the top player in college basketball, and given the history of Hokies basketball, VT has never had a recipient.
Could sophomore wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker change that in 2019? The Canadian small forward earned his way onto the mid-season top25 list for the award this week. He's one of seven so honored who were not on the preseason watch list (which comprised 50 players).
Alexander-Walker leads the team in scoring, averaging 17.8 points per game. His 31 steals are also a team-best mark. He comes in the top couple spots on the chart in several categories, including field goal percentage, three-pointers made, shot-blocking, and rebounding.
NAW is unquestionably the team's MVP at this stage of the season, and if his current form continues through the year's end, not only does that bode well for the Hokies' season, it could mean he has the opportunity to explore the NBA Draft at its conclusion.