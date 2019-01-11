Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The Wooden Award is given annually to the top player in college basketball, and given the history of Hokies basketball, VT has never had a recipient.

Could sophomore wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker change that in 2019? The Canadian small forward earned his way onto the mid-season top25 list for the award this week. He's one of seven so honored who were not on the preseason watch list (which comprised 50 players).