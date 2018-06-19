Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech's hot streak on the recruiting trail continues: legacy tight end Nick Gallo will play as a Hokie. The 6-4, 225-pounder is the younger brother of recently graduated offensive lineman Eric Gallo.

He's a three-star ranked the No. 17 tight end nationally, and the No. 7 rising senior in the state of Pennsylvania. He becomes the tenth commitment in Virginia Tech's 2019 class, and first at the tight end position (where there's probably only enough need to justify one signee).

Stay tuned for much more to come on Gallo's commitment.