Chesapeake (Va.) Grassfield 2020 defensive end Nick Craig picked up a mid-season offer from Virginia Tech, and has serious interest.

The 6-4, 245-pounder is a two-star unranked at his position or within the state of Virginia. However, the Hokies are seriously interested, and the two-star prospect took an unofficial visit to Blacksburg to see the Orange and Maroon blast Pitt just over a week ago. It was a great return for a player who had been to town on multiple past occasions.