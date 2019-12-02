News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-02 18:05:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Nick Craig sees VT for the first time since receiving offer

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Chesapeake (Va.) Grassfield 2020 defensive end Nick Craig picked up a mid-season offer from Virginia Tech, and has serious interest.

The 6-4, 245-pounder is a two-star unranked at his position or within the state of Virginia. However, the Hokies are seriously interested, and the two-star prospect took an unofficial visit to Blacksburg to see the Orange and Maroon blast Pitt just over a week ago. It was a great return for a player who had been to town on multiple past occasions.

We are currently running one of our best deals of the year for non-subscribers! Save big on a subscription to HokieHaven.com - and get a gift card for FREE Hokie gear. Click here for full details and instructions.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}