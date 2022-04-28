 HokieHaven - NFL Draft Preview 2022: Virginia Tech
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-28 16:09:54 -0500') }} football Edit

NFL Draft Preview 2022: Virginia Tech

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

An annual rite of passage is upon us: one of those offseason mileposts on he way back to football. It's time for the Draft.

Despite disappointing seasons in 2020 and 2021, the Virginia Tech program was far from bereft of talent. While it's unlikely any of the Hokies hear their names called in tonight's Round One, it wouldn't surprise (though it would be the upper bound of realism) to see a half-dozen of them end up drafted.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The X-factor: Amare Barno

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}