NFL Draft Preview 2022: Virginia Tech

An annual rite of passage is upon us: one of those offseason mileposts on he way back to football. It's time for the Draft.

Despite disappointing seasons in 2020 and 2021, the Virginia Tech program was far from bereft of talent. While it's unlikely any of the Hokies hear their names called in tonight's Round One, it wouldn't surprise (though it would be the upper bound of realism) to see a half-dozen of them end up drafted.