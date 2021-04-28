HokieHaven - NFL Draft: Potential first-rounders who are undervalued

NFL Draft: Potential first-rounders who are undervalued
The NFL Draft is this week and as we know there will be hits and misses in the first round even with all the scouting tools available. Here are five possible first rounders not getting enough love.
*****
*****
1. S Trevon Moehrig, TCU
He’s a surefire first-rounder, but you don’t hear a ton about the best safety in the class, and to me he’s a top 10 talent. He could be the next Tyrann Mathieu for some team.
*****
2. WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State
I have Wallace as my No. 5 receiver in this draft behind Ja’Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and Rashod Bateman, but he could fall to the second round. But someone could be thinking the same as I am: He’s a late first-round talent.
*****
3. OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
He could go as high as the top 15, but he still doesn’t get talked about enough as Penei Sewell, Rashawn Slater and Alijah Vera-Tucker get mentioned much more.
*****
4. LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa
He’s an absolute monster linebacker, but has been overshadowed by Micah Parsons and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. He could be as good as either.
*****
5. DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington
Is he the No. 1 defensive tackle in the draft? He could be, but you wouldn’t know it by the buzz. Very few people mention him.