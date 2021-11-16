Next up at Virginia Tech? See Farrell's short list

1. Shane Beamer, South Carolina

Shane Beamer

Why not? If he's good enough to be hired in the SEC and showing signs of possible success (win over Florida, possible bowl bid this season in year one) then he's good enough for the Hokies and ACC. Oh, and the last name matters to me — a lot. His father Frank is a legend at Virginia Tech and he would get as much support as humanly possible in Blacksburg. He's also a solid offensive mind.

*****

2. Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina

Jamey Chadwell (AP Images)

Chadwell is a great young offensive mind with an eye for talent. He has done great things in a short time in putting Coastal Carolina on the college football map. He knows the recruiting area and is ready for a step up in competition. He would make the Hokies exciting again.

*****

3. Hugh Freeze, Liberty

Hugh Freeze (YahooSports)

Freeze had success at Ole Miss in the SEC and has been excellent at Liberty. Yes, there were recruiting issues and off-field issues, but he’s too good a coach for teams to continue let slide.

*****

4. Billy Napier, Louisiana

Billy Napier (USA Today Sports)

Napier knows the ACC from his days at Clemson, he's an excellent recruiter who knows the key areas where the Hokies scout and he’s been very successful at Louisiana. He’s another offensive mind that a Power Five team will want sooner than later.

*****

5. Joe Moorhead, Oregon

Joe Moorhead (Getty Images)