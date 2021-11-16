Next up at Virginia Tech? See Farrell's short list
Justin Fuente is out at Virginia Tech so who’s in line to replace him? These are my five best fits in order.
MORE VA TECH: Top VT target reacts to firing | Va Tech recruits give their thoughts | HokieHaven.com coverage
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH VIRGINIA TECH FANS AT HOKIEHAVEN.COM
*****
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
1. Shane Beamer, South Carolina
Why not? If he’s good enough to be hired in the SEC and showing signs of possible success (win over Florida, possible bowl bid this season in year one) then he’s good enough for the Hokies and ACC.
Oh, and the last name matters to me — a lot. His father Frank is a legend at Virginia Tech and he would get as much support as humanly possible in Blacksburg. He’s also a solid offensive mind.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH SOUTH CAROLINA FANS AT GAMECOCKCENTRAL.COM
*****
2. Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina
Chadwell is a great young offensive mind with an eye for talent. He has done great things in a short time in putting Coastal Carolina on the college football map.
He knows the recruiting area and is ready for a step up in competition. He would make the Hokies exciting again.
*****
3. Hugh Freeze, Liberty
Freeze had success at Ole Miss in the SEC and has been excellent at Liberty. Yes, there were recruiting issues and off-field issues, but he’s too good a coach for teams to continue let slide.
*****
4. Billy Napier, Louisiana
Napier knows the ACC from his days at Clemson, he's an excellent recruiter who knows the key areas where the Hokies scout and he’s been very successful at Louisiana. He’s another offensive mind that a Power Five team will want sooner than later.
*****
5. Joe Moorhead, Oregon
The work he did at Penn State as offensive coordinator and now at Oregon is exceptional. He has lower-level head coaching experience so that helps as well.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM