Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-31 11:03:02 -0600') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offers: Jordan and Joshua Burrell

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Sag3ftbojcvuuylxjcpf
Courtesy Jordan Burrell

Virginia Tech has offered Blythewood (S.C.) 2021 athlete Jordan Burrell. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Virginia Tech is Jordan Burrell's first, Joshua already holds offers from East Carolina, Syracuse, and Tennessee.

The latest

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}