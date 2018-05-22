Knight decommitted from Duke over the weekend, and while he's not the same type of running back as in-stater Devyn Ford, it's clear that VT's board at running back is now wide open after Ford's pledge to Penn State. Virginia Tech has emphasized recruiting in North Carolina under Justin Fuente's staff, and indeed signed one of Knight's teammates in the 2018 class, RB/DB Nadir Thompson (whose season-ending injury early in the year allowed for Knight to emerge as his team's feature back). With strong connections to Blacksburg - and the academic focus that even a canceled commitment to Duke indicates - there's a good chance that Knight not only visits this Summer, but likes what he sees.