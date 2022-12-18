Virginia Tech has offered Ashburn (Va.) Stone Bridge 2023 athlete Zeke Wimbush. Here's a quick look at him.

Charlotte (former commit), Air Force, Army, James Madison, Navy, Old Dominion, Bryant, Fordham, Furman, Lafayette, New Hampshire, Richmond, Towson

Shortly after receiving his Virginia Tech offer, Wimbush decommitted from Charlotte , which is often a pretty revealing sign! He took an official visit to Old Dominion this weekend, but Wiimbush is also a guy who has visited Blacksburg several times across two coaching staffs (before receiving an offer), so his interest in the Hokies has always been clear, and now that it's reciprocated to the same level from their end, the ultimate destination here feels obvious. The bigger question feels like whether he waits until he can take an official visit, or is willing to commit to the Hokies without such a trip (since we're now in a Dead Period until mid-January).

