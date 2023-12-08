Virginia Tech has offered Richmond (Va.) Huguenot 2027 safety Zayvon Miller. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Penn State

The latest

The Hokies have repeatedly shown under this coaching staff that they're serious about recruiting the Commonwealth, particularly the Richmond and 757 areas. Being early in the game to scout underclassmen is just one way they've put their money where their mouth is, and Miller is just the latest example. He was unable to visit for a game this Fall, but getting him to town during the offseason is likely, and can really set the groundwork for a long and fruitful recruitment. Given his talent, it's likely that on-field results will also be crucial when it comes to remaining in the mix.

Film

Game breakdown

Miller is a tall, lean defensive back with excellent speed and ball skills to be a ball-hawking one-high free safety. He moves well sideline-to-sideline, and focuses on playing the ball in the air, with the ability to switch to playing the man when he judges that he won't be able to make a play on the ball. He's willing to come up and hit, either in the pass game or coming up against the run. His long legs can make his transitions from backpedal to sprinting be a little awkward at times, but that should get worked out of his game as he develops. Given his youth, he may well outgrow the safety position (or end up a 220-pound DB who still has that level of mobility, which would be impressive to say the least).