New Virginia Tech football offer: Zahir Rainer

Virginia Tech has offered Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal 2024 safety Zahir Rainer. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Marshall

The latest

Virginia Tech wants to show a serious attitude toward recruiting the Commonwealth of Virginia, and becoming the first Power-5 program (and second overall) to offer a prospect from the important Richmond area is a huge step in that direction. Rainer has already taken multiple trips to both North Carolina and Virginia (and camped at Penn State last Summer, as well), so there's ground to make up here, but the Orange and Maroon interest in putting their money where their mouth is will definitely win over some of the influential people in recruiting home turf.

Film

