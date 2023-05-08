New Virginia Tech football offer: Zahir Mathis
Virginia Tech has offered Philadelphia Imhotep 2025 defensive end Zahir Mathis. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Alabama, Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, West Virginia, Akron, Connecticut, South Florida, Jackson State
The latest
Mathis was part of running backs coach Elijah Brooks's massive wave of offers in Philly and specifically at Imhotep last week. He's the crown jewel of the bunch, as well: a future five-star who has early recognition as a top-10 player in the nation. As with many of the players from his program, but especially one who's going to be as highly-coveted as Mathis, the Hokies will have to show major improvement on the field this Fall to have a real chance here. A group visit from the crew at some point this offseason could help VT get an early foothold, but the on-field product is going to be crucial.
Game breakdown
Mathis has prototypical size for the defensive end position, which makes the fact that he has the athleticism to get around the edge immediately as well as to turn on the jets and chase plays downfield all the more impressive. He'll want to work on better taking advantage of his strength in the physical side of the game, because while he plays with violent hands, he seems to be easily stalemated if he doesn't win with his speed, and he also plays too vertically at times, providing a lot of chest space for opposing blockers to get hands on him. The physical tools are impressive, and development over his junior year should allow him to play up to his five-star potential.
Film
