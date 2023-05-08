Virginia Tech has offered Philadelphia Imhotep 2025 defensive end Zahir Mathis. Here's a quick look at him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db25zaWRlciBteXNlbGYgcmVhbGx5IGZvcnR1bmF0ZSB0byBoYXZl IGVhcm5lZCBhbm90aGVyIG9mZmVyIGZyb20gVmlyZ2luaWEgVGVjaCBVbml2 ZXJzaXR5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hFQnJv b2tzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEVCcm9va3M8L2E+IEBD eXdvb2RsYW5kIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9VdFByb3NpbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I1V0UHJvc2ltPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaWQ5VHNjb2o1 YyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lkOVRzY29qNWM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg WmFoaXIgTWF0aGlzIChAWmFoaXJNYXRoaXM1KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1phaGlyTWF0aGlzNS9zdGF0dXMvMTY1Mzk0OTY1MjQ2 MTM4Nzc3Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Alabama, Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, West Virginia, Akron, Connecticut, South Florida, Jackson State

The latest

Mathis was part of running backs coach Elijah Brooks's massive wave of offers in Philly and specifically at Imhotep last week. He's the crown jewel of the bunch, as well: a future five-star who has early recognition as a top-10 player in the nation. As with many of the players from his program, but especially one who's going to be as highly-coveted as Mathis, the Hokies will have to show major improvement on the field this Fall to have a real chance here. A group visit from the crew at some point this offseason could help VT get an early foothold, but the on-field product is going to be crucial.

Game breakdown

Mathis has prototypical size for the defensive end position, which makes the fact that he has the athleticism to get around the edge immediately as well as to turn on the jets and chase plays downfield all the more impressive. He'll want to work on better taking advantage of his strength in the physical side of the game, because while he plays with violent hands, he seems to be easily stalemated if he doesn't win with his speed, and he also plays too vertically at times, providing a lot of chest space for opposing blockers to get hands on him. The physical tools are impressive, and development over his junior year should allow him to play up to his five-star potential.

Film